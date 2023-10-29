The Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns are both 4-2 on the season but find themselves looking up from second place in their respective divisions. The two franchises will go head-to-head on Sunday in Week 8 and both are in need of a win to keep pace in the NFC West and the AFC North. Deshaun Watson is still out with a shoulder injury, so P.J. Walker will be back under center after leading Cleveland to wins over the 49ers and Colts the last two weeks. Can Seattle finally bring Walker back to earth and take advantage of a Cleveland defense that finally looked human last week?

Kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle is at 4:05 p.m. ET. Seattle is favored by 4 points in the latest Browns vs. Seahawks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. Browns picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Browns vs. Seahawks and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 8 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -4

Browns vs. Seahawks over/under: 38.5 points

Browns vs. Seahawks money line: Browns +167, Seahawks -202

Browns vs. Seahawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Browns vs. Seahawks live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Browns can cover

The Browns have arguably the best defense in the NFL in 2023. The lead the league in total defense (243 yards per game) and passing defense (149.2 yards per game), and rank 7th in rushing defense (93.8 yards per game). Defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the current betting favorites to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, and enters this matchup with 7.5 sacks and three forces fumbles.

The Browns have been hit hard by injuries on the offensive side of the ball, but they continue to have one of the league's most physical offensive lines. Through six games, the Browns have rushed for 885 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle was one of the NFL's biggest surprises last year, with Geno Smith stepping in almost seamlessly for Russell Wilson and leading the team to the postseason while winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Now Smith is only further establishing that he's a capable starting quarterback in the NFL, completing 68.6% of his passes for 1,391 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions over his first six games.

Running back Kenneth Walker III has helped provide balance for the Seattle offense, rushing for 450 yards and six scores over the first six weeks. With the 49ers losing back-to-back games, the Seahawks are back in the thick of the NFC West title race and they'll lean on one of the biggest home-field advantages in the NFL to rattle a backup quarterback on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Browns vs. Seahawks picks

The model has simulated Seahawks vs. Browns 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the model's Browns vs. Seahawks pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Browns vs. Seahawks, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Browns vs. Seahawks spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 173-122 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.