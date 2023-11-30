The Dallas Cowboys can clinch a winning record for the third straight year when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football as Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season begins. Dallas (8-3) has posted back-to-back 12-win campaigns after finishing 2020 with a 6-10 mark. The Seahawks (6-5) are just looking to stay above .500 after last week's 31-13 setback against San Francisco was their third loss in four contests. The Cowboys are riding a 13-game home winning streak, but Seattle has won its last two regular-season visits to Dallas.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 9-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 22-8 straight-up the last two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Seahawks and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Cowboys:

Seahawks vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -9

Seahawks vs. Cowboys over/under: 47.5 points

Seahawks vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -438, Seattle +337

DAL: Cowboys are 8-1 against the spread as favorites this season

SEA: Seahawks are 3-2 ATS on the road this year



Seahawks vs. Cowboys picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas possesses one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL, as it ranks first in scoring (31.5 points), fourth in passing (262.4 yards) and fifth in total offense (377.6). Much of the success can be attributed to the play of Dak Prescott, who is on pace to reach the 4,000-yard plateau for the third time in his eight-year career. The 30-year-old is sixth in the league with 2,935 passing yards and has 23 touchdown tosses, one behind Buffalo's Josh Allen for the NFL lead.

Prescott guided the Cowboys to a 45-10 triumph over Washington last Thursday, throwing for 331 yards and four TDs as they became the first team in league history to win the first five home games in a season by at least 20 points. It marked the third time in five contests he made four scoring passes and the 10th time in his career, tying him with Tony Romo for the team record. Seven of Dallas' eight overall victories in 2023 have been by 20 or more points, the second-most by a team over the first 11 games of a season in the Super Bowl era. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle was on its way to victory in its last road game, as it led by nine points with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but it squandered the advantage and dropped a 17-16 decision to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. Two of the team's losses away from home this year were by a combined five points and its last two setbacks against Dallas were by fewer than eight points. The Seahawks have won their last four regular-season meetings with the Cowboys, including a 38-31 triumph in 2020.

The Seahawks are hoping receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf come up with performances similar to the ones they had in that victory. Lockett made nine catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns, while Metcalf hauled in four passes for 110 yards and had the decisive TD reception with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Metcalf leads Seattle this year with 678 receiving yards and Lockett has amassed 575 yards and a team-high four scoring catches. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seahawks vs. Cowboys picks on TNF

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, calling for 48 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 175-126 roll on NFL picks, and find out.