Lumen Field will showcase a high-profile NFC matchup on Monday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles will visit the Seattle Seahawks in the final game of a jam-packed Week 15 NFL schedule. Philadelphia is 10-3 overall and in a three-way tie for the best record in the NFC, though the Eagles are aiming to stop a two-game losing skid. Seattle is 6-7 overall and 4-2 at home, but the Seahawks are on a four-game losing streak as well. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (groin) and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (illness) are both questionable.

Seahawks vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -3

Seahawks vs. Eagles over/under: 45 points

Seahawks vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -161, Seahawks +136

PHI: Eagles are 4-2-1 against the spread in road games

SEA: Seahawks are 2-3-1 against the spread in home games

Seahawks vs. Eagles live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts (questionable, illness) is in the top three of the NFL with 31 total touchdowns this season. Through the air, Hurts is in the top 10 in completions (286), passing yards (3,192), passer rating (93.5), yards per pass attempt (7.4), and QBR (60.3) this season. He is also in the top eight with 3,462 total yards and is a dynamic rushing option. Hurts has 460 rushing yards in 2023 and already has 12 rushing touchdowns. That is just two away from tying the NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

The Eagles are converting 71.4% of fourth down chances this season and are in the top three in first downs (290) and third down efficiency (47.7%). The Eagles maintain strong red zone numbers, turning 60.4% of chances into touchdowns, and are in the top six in points per game (26.3), points per drive (2.39), and scoring percentage (points on 43.8% of possessions).

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks have won seven straight games against the Eagles, holding Philadelphia to fewer than 20 points in each of those seven contests. Philadelphia is averaging only 12.6 points per game in those seven matchups, with fewer than 300 total yards per game against Seattle. Seattle has 51 total points in the last two games and is scoring points on more than 36% of offensive possessions this season.

Seattle's passing game is prolific, averaging 6.3 net yards per pass attempt and generating more than 3,000 passing yards this season. The Seahawks are also strong in ball security, committing only 16 turnovers and ranking in the top five with only four lost fumbles in 2023. Seattle has a strong perimeter option with Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf, who ranks No. 2 in the league with 16.9 yards per reception. He also has five receiving touchdowns in the last four weeks, most in the NFL over that span. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seahawks vs. Eagles picks on MNF

