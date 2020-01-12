Seahawks vs. Packers odds, spread: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from simulation model on 96-65 run

The Seattle Seahawks will look to continue their recent success against the Green Bay Packers when the teams meet on Sunday in Green Bay in an NFC divisional round game. The Seahawks (12-5) have won four of the past seven meetings against Green Bay, including the NFC Championship game on Jan. 18, 2015, in Seattle. The Packers (13-3), meanwhile, have not lost a home game to Seattle since Nov. 1, 1999, when the Seahawks posted a 27-7 triumph. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is slated for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Packers, who earned a postseason bye for the first time since 2014, are 4-1 in the previous five divisional games after a bye. Green Bay is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Seahawks vs. Packers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5.

Seahawks vs. Packers spread: Packers -4.5

Seahawks vs. Packers over-under: 45.5 points

Seahawks vs. Packers money line: Seahawks +176, Packers -211

SEA: Seahawks are fourth in the NFL in rushing at 137.5 yards per game

GB: Packers allow just 19.6 points per game

Why the Packers can cover

The model has taken into account that Green Bay recorded its first 13-win season since going 15-1 in 2011. The Packers recorded at least 13 wins during the regular season for the sixth time in franchise history. The other times were in 1962, 1996, 1997, 2007, 2011 and 2019. Green Bay recorded at least 12 wins during the regular season for the 12th time in team history and 10 regular-season wins for the 30th time.

Despite missing four games this season, wide receiver Davante Adams was the Packers' top target with 83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns. He had 12 big plays of 20 or more yards. Adams closed out the season with a flourish, combining to catch 27 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns in wins over the Bears, Vikings and Lions. Plus, the Packers have covered the spread in each of their last five games at home against the Seahawks.

Why the Seahawks can cover

But just because Green Bay has played well at home against Seattle does not guarantee it will cover the Seahawks vs. Packers spread on Sunday. The Seahawks' defense came up big in the wild-card victory at Philadelphia, allowing zero touchdowns, the third time Seattle has done that in the postseason. The Seahawks set a postseason team record with seven sacks at Philadelphia. Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson led the way with two sacks, while safety Bradley McDougald, linebacker K.J. Wright, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Cody Barton and defensive end Rasheem Green added one each. McDougald shut down the Eagles' offense, leading Seattle with 11 tackles, including eight solo.

Plus, Seattle has been sensational on the road. In fact, the Seahawks are 8-1 in their last nine road games. Quarterback Russell Wilson has completed over 70 percent of his passes for 1,980 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions on the road this season.

