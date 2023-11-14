The Bills didn't just fall to 5-5 on the season with their Monday night loss to the Broncos. They did it in stunning fashion, with a last-minute penalty allowing Denver to have two chances at a walk-off field goal they initially rushed and failed to convert. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott admitted the finish was "inexcusable."

Asked to explain Buffalo being flagged for 12 men on the field during the Broncos' first field goal try with seconds left, McDermott assured reporters his team had practiced those kinds of substitutions in the lead-up to Monday's game. The execution simply failed.

But that was far from the only issue on Monday.

"We can't turn the ball over, period, let alone four times," McDermott said. "That's not good enough."

Quarterback Josh Allen had a hand in three of the four giveaways, and he leads the NFL with 14 turnovers through 10 games. But McDermott noted that several passes were dropped early in the contest, contributing to the Bills' offensive struggles. On the flip side, the coach said he would "applaud" a Buffalo defense that was down multiple starters and still kept the team in contention.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

As for what needs to change moving forward, McDermott wouldn't rule out significant changes in staff or on-field personnel.

"I think I need a little bit of time here just after the game to assess that," he said Monday. "Obviously I'm not real happy right now, so I'll evaluate that over the next 24 hours here and see where it takes us. ... Guys are upset. They're frustrated. When you don't get the results you're looking for ... you get frustrated. I can promise it's not from a lack of effort."