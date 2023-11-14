Sean McVay has no preconceived notions regarding Carson Wentz's time with the Los Angeles Rams. While one could consider the signing of Wentz as a temporary fix if Matthew Stafford gets re-injured, McVay is apparently open to keeping the former league MVP candidate on the roster beyond this season.

"I think that's to be determined," McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. "I think we were just excited about being able to get him in the building. We had a need. And like I had mentioned, we're excited about getting Matthew [Stafford] back, but I think to have somebody that's played as well as he's played, has had as many experiences as he's had to be out there and available is kind of rare. So we were excited about the opportunity to be able to get him into the building and that's kind of where we're at right now as it relates to that."

Along with the acquisition of Wentz, the Rams are also welcoming back Stafford, who missed the team's Week 9 loss to the Packers while dealing with a right thumb injury. McVay said he expects Stafford to be back for the Rams' upcoming Week 11 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

As for Wentz, his NFL journey is well-documented. A former No. 2 overall pick, Wentz showed promise as a rookie while starting for the Eagles. A year later, Wentz went 11-2 as a starter before suffering a season-ending injury. He watched the rest of the season as the Eagles went on to win the franchise's first Super Bowl.

He eventually recovered from his knee injury, but Wentz never re-gained the magic he had early in his career. Wentz left the Eagles after the 2020 season and led the Colts to a 9-6 start before contributing to Indianapolis losing its final two games and missing out on the playoffs. Wentz had a starting record of 2-5 in 2022, his only season with Washington.

Despite his decline, Wentz does have solid career totals. He's completed 62.6% of his passes with 151 touchdowns and 66 interceptions. Wentz's 69 career starts makes him one of the NFL's most experienced backups.

Wentz has joined a Rams team that is desperate for a win. Los Angeles lost its last three games to fall to 12th in the NFC standings. The Rams' remaining schedule includes games against four teams with winning records and two teams that have a combined four wins in the Cardinals and Giants.