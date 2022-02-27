The search for the next general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers continues apace. The team announced Saturday that it had completed interviews this week with three additional candidates: Joe Hortiz, Ran Carthon, and Andy Weidl.

Hortiz is the Director of Player Personnel for the division rival Baltimore Ravens, and has been with the organization for more than 20 years. Carthon is the Director of Pro Personnel for the San Francisco 49ers, a role he has held since 2019. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons and played parts of two NFL seasons as a running back. Weidl is the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles, and has been with the organization since 2016. Prior to that, he spent the 2005 through 2016 seasons on staff with the Ravens.

Pittsburgh had previously interviewed several other external candidates, including "Monday Night Football" analyst Louis Riddick, as well as Tennessee Titans executive Ryan Cowden, Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dobbs.

Internal candidates Brandon Hunt, the pro scouting coordinator; and Omar Khan, the vice president of football operations, are still believed to be favorites to replace Kevin Colbert, who is set to retire following the 2022 NFL Draft. Colbert has been the team's lead football executive since 2000 after previously having served as the Pro Scouting Director for the Detroit Lions during the 1990s.