The Buffalo Bills are blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers in Kenny Pickett's first NFL start, yet the fireworks show was far from over even if the outcome has already been determined. Pickett, who got the college football rules changed thanks to his fake slide last year at Pittsburgh, was hit in the helmet by Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin attempting a real slide with 1:09 to play in the third quarter of a 31-3 game.

Needless to say, the Steelers retaliated. James Daniels came to his rookie quarterback's defense as he shoved Wilson to the ground after the helmet-to-helmet hit. Several Bills players shoved Daniels onto their sideline as Daniels tried to get out of the scrum.

There was a penalty called, but it was unnecessary roughness on Daniels. Kevin Dotson also received an unnecessary roughness penalty -- but it was declined. No penalty was enforced on Hamlin.