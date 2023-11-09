There's a lot to like about Broderick Jones' first start at right tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team's first-round pick played well and helped the Steelers rack up a season-high 166 yards on the ground. Pittsburgh's success on the ground played a big role in the team's 20-16 win over the Titans in Week 9.

Jones' demeanor during and after the game was also notable. He was shown on camera yelling "All day!" after Pittsburgh scored on its opening drive, something that had not happened all year prior to that point. On Thursday, Jones said he wasn't satisfied with the Steelers' ground attack despite last Thursday's success.

"Honestly, I don't feel like that is good enough," Jones said, via 93.7 The Fan. "I came from Georgia, not to dwell on the past, but we were big on running the football. I want to be 200+ every time. That's just me. I know this is the NFL level, but if we are going to commit to the run game we have to do it all the way."

Jones wasn't embellishing when he alluded to Georgia's success running the ball. The Bulldogs averaged 205.3 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry last season en route to successfully defending its national title.

Georgia's success on the ground was surely a reason why the Steelers selected Jones and former Bulldog tight end Darnell Washington in April's draft. Both players were key contributors on Najee Harris' 10-yard touchdown that capped off last week's opening drive.

Jones' addition to the starting lineup was one of the reasons for Pittsburgh's success on the ground. But another reason was the changes in the game plan that called for more handoffs out of the shotgun and more plays that showcased the strengths of their players, Jones included.

"I actually like being able to pull and get on the perimeter, just show my athleticism," Jones said. "I did it a couple of times last game. I don't know what the plan is for this week. Just be able to do different things and show my athleticism."

The running of Harris and Jaylen Warren was a big reason for Pittsburgh's strong second half last season after a 2-6 start. The duo will need to have similar success over the season's next eight weeks if the Steelers are going to make it back to the playoffs after just missing out on the postseason a season ago.

Jones certainly intends on Pittsburgh being able to run the ball moving forward, starting with this Sunday's game against a Packers defense that is 23rd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and 13th in average yards per carry allowed.