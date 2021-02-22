The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite not having an in-house outbreak of their own, were one of the teams most affected by COVID-19 during the 2020 NFL season. The Steelers had their schedule altered several times due to large outbreaks in their opponents' locker rooms, including early in the season against the Titans and later in the year against the Ravens.

The Steelers, like every other team, are in their offseason program at the moment, but they're still being affected by COVID-19. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Monday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19, following a report that he had been staying away from the team facility.

Tomlin, whose diagnosis is the first notable positive test from a team since the offseason began, released a statement on Monday evening:

"I want to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern for my health. Luckily I have had minimal symptoms and I'm thankful to be in good health. I want to thank those media professionals who knew about my situation and respected my privacy. It is very much appreciated. I'll be back in the office soon while I continue to work virtually from my home. Thanks for your support and well wishes!"

Tomlin is of course not the first head coach to come down with COVID-19. In fact, his team's playoff opponent, the Cleveland Browns, played its first-round game against the Steelers without head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was diagnosed the week of the game before returning to coach the following week.