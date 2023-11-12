The Pittsburgh Steelers have made history during their pursuit of a 20th consecutive non-losing season. Pittsburgh is the only team in the past 90 years to have a winning record through eight games despite being outgained in every game so far (h/t ESPN).

Pittsburgh's history-making start has partly been due to its defense, which has been one of the league's better red zone units so far. A bigger factor, though, has been the lack of success Pittsburgh's offense has enjoyed through eight games.

The Steelers' average of 278.5 yards per game is the team's fewest average through eight games since 1990, Chuck Noll's second-to-last season on the sidelines. Pittsburgh has gone 56 consecutive games without recording at least 400 total yards, the NFL's longest such drought since the 2005-10 Raiders.

Despite those numbers, the Steelers continue to win more games than they lose. Pittsburgh's eight straight one-possession wins is a franchise record. Five of those wins have occurred this season, including last Thursday night's 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Fortunately for the Steelers, their offense is starting to show signs of life. They ran for a season-high 166 yards against the Titans and enjoyed an efficient performance from quarterback Kenny Pickett, who engineered his sixth career fourth-quarter comeback and third this season.

Pittsburgh's offense has been buoyed by the return of former Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, who has caught 20 passes in his last three games after spending time on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The Steelers' success on Thursday can also at least partly be attributed to rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones' promotion to the starting lineup at right tackle.