The Pittsburgh Steelers saw two players suffer season-ending injuries, as safety Karl Joseph injured his ankle and wide receiver Anthony Miller hurt his shoulder. Both players are out for the year, as the Steelers placed them on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Joseph's injury came during the team's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Joseph went down in the first quarter and was carted off the field with an air cast seen on his ankle. The 28-year-old was later spotted on crutches, wearing a walking boot.

Joseph joined the Steelers after last season's training camp and this year was looking to earn the second safety spot.

Head coach Mike Tomlin originally said his injury was day-to-day, but according to reports it will end his season.

Miller injured his shoulder in training camp ahead of Pittsburgh's first preseason game. This is not his first shoulder injury, as he also struggled with shoulder issues while he was on the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

As the regular season gets closer and the roster starts getting cut closer to what it will be for the 2022 season, it looked as if Miller would make the 53-man roster.