Kenny Pickett made history during the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. During Pittsburgh's 16-10 win, Pickett broke Ben Roethlisberger's franchise record for the most consecutive passes without an interception.

Pickett broke Roethlisberger's record when he threw his 208th pass without a pick. The second-round draft pick has thrown just four interceptions this season and has not thrown one since Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to Houston.

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 61.8 YDs 2000 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.37 View Profile

Pickett had arguably his best performance as a pro during the Week 12 win over the Bengals. He went 24 of 33 for 278 yards while compiling a passer rating of 97.8. Pickett was aggressive early, and during the game completed passes of 39 and 43 yards to Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Pickett's favorite target in Cincinnati was tight end Pat Freiermuth, who set career-highs with 120 yards on nine receptions.

"The chunk plays were there," Pickett said earlier this week when asked about the performance. "I thought we had some really good drives, working on some long fields. You know, when we got to the red zone, we just had a negative play or penalty we felt like that it kind of took us out of that rhythm, that really good rhythm that we were having. So, if we get that fixed, you know, the points will follow."

Pickett could make more history during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. If he doesn't commit a turnover, he would become the first quarterback to go eight games without doing so since Aaron Rodgers did it back in 2018.