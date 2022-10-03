Mike Tomlin would not commit to any long-term quarterback plans after the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Jets, even after benching veteran Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett during the game. A day later, Pittsburgh is set to keep Pickett under center as its regular starter, according to NFL Media. The first-round pick is expected to make his first career start in Week 5 against the Bills, and then remain the first-string QB for the remainder of 2022.

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • 8 CMP% 76.9 YDs 120 TD 0 INT 3 YD/Att 9.23 View Profile

Tomlin said after Sunday's game that he pulled Trubisky because the offense needed a "spark," but wouldn't go as far as committing to Pickett remaining under center moving forward. Trubisky, meanwhile, admitted he wasn't sure what his role would be after his demotion. Now, Steelers Nation will get what many fans began cheering for earlier this year, with Pickett set to debut after a turnover-ridden but promising performance in relief of Trubisky.

Drafted 20th overall out of Pittsburgh this spring, the 24-year-old Pickett went 10 of 13 against New York, throwing three interceptions but rushing for two touchdowns. He impressed during the preseason while in an open competition with Trubisky, showcasing poise in the pocket behind an iffy offensive line. Tomlin, however, cited Trubisky's experience as an NFL starter as one of the biggest reasons he held an advantage in the team's QB competition following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

Trubisky threw two touchdowns and two picks in his four starts for the Steelers, completing just 59% of his throws for one of the NFL's least effective offenses.