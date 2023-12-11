Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters during his Monday press conference that he has ruled out quarterback Kenny Pickett for Saturday's Week 15 matchup against the Colts. Pittsburgh's starter has been sidelined due to an ankle injury that required surgery last week. The team did not place him on injured reserve, which leaves the door open for Pickett to return inside a four-week window, but that will not be in Week 15.

In his place, the Steelers will once again start backup Mitch Trubisky. The former first-round pick got the nod last week as Pittsburgh fell to the Patriots at home. In that loss, Trubisky completed 22-of-35 for 190 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

"I thought Mitch picked up his game as the game wore on," Tomlin said. "There's a reasonable expectation for him to be even better because of that experience and because of having a full week's prep this week."

Mitch Trubisky PIT • QB • #10 CMP% 60.7 YDs 463 TD 3 INT 3 YD/Att 5.51 View Profile

That loss in Week 14 dropped the Steelers to 7-6 on the season. Currently, that's good for the No. 6 seed in the AFC, but there are five other teams in the conference with that same record, so there is zero margin for error as they head down the stretch run.

Pittsburgh will see one of those 7-6 teams this week when they travel to Indianapolis for a matchup against the Colts on Saturday. Indy is directly behind the Steelers with the No. 7 seed and this contest could flip the standings in favor of the Colts with a win or further secure a spot for Pittsburgh if they gain the head-to-head tiebreaker.