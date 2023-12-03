Minkah Fitzpatrick used the extended half to deal with a broken left hand sustained in the first half of the Pittsburgh Steelers' eventual Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Fitzpatrick had the injury casted during the weather-extended halftime, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said following Pittsburgh's 24-10 loss.

Sunday was the Pro Bowl safety's first game back after he missed the previous four games with a hamstring injury. Tomlin did not say whether Fitzpatrick's new injury would sideline him moving forward. Expect Tomlin to provide a further update on Fitzpatrick during his weekly press conference, which will take place on Monday.

Fitzpatrick was one of four Steelers who sustained notable injuries in Sunday's loss. Quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game after sustaining an ankle injury on a run late in the first half. Inside linebacker Elandon Roberts missed the second half after sustaining a groin injury. Guard Isaac Seumalo left the game with a shoulder injury.

While he wasn't mentioned by Tomlin, Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J. Watt also appeared to be dealing with an injury during the second half of Sunday's game. Watt missed several snaps as he was seen getting treatment by Pittsburgh's medical staff.

Pittsburgh's injuries are coming at bad time. The Steelers have just three days between Sunday's loss and Thursday night's home game against the Patriots.

"We need to look no further than the mirror," Tomlin said of the loss. "We didn't do it today. And we've got a short week. So no time to feel sorry for ourselves and things of that nature. We've got fast business approaching."