Zac Robinson's calendar is filling up. The Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator, who has become a rising offensive coordinator candidate, recently spoke with the Chicago Bears and is slated to meet with the New England Patriots this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders, two teams who also have offensive coordinator vacancies, have also put in requests to speak with him, via Sports Illustrated.

Robinson, 37, was an NFL quarterback from 2010-13, enjoying stints with the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals. He broke into coaching with the Rams in 2019 as the team's assistant quarterbacks coach. Robinson spent the 2020 season as the team's assistant receivers coach and won a Super Bowl the next year while serving as the team's assistant QB coach.

In 2022, Rams head coach Sean McVay promoted Robinson to quarterbacks coach while also giving him the title of passing game coordinator. With Robinson's influence, the Rams' passing game flourished this season despite Cooper Kupp missing five games with injuries. The Rams offense received big contributions from quarterback Matthew Stafford, rookie Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams. Each player received Pro Bowl recognition, while Nacua set NFL rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486).

Robinson isn't the only assistant that the Steelers and Raiders are both currently targeting. Several reports have linked the Raiders to former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is reportedly set to speak with the Steelers.

The Raiders made other headlines Tuesday night when they officially tabbed Tom Telesco as their new general manager. Las Vegas also recently removed the interim tag from Antonio Pierce's title after he went 5-4 this past season after replacing Josh McDaniels.