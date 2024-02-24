The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new center after releasing Mason Cole on Friday. The move saves the Steelers $4.75 million in cap space, via the Post-Gazette. Cole, who started in each of the Steelers' games over the past two seasons, was entering the final year of his three-year contract.

With Cole gone, the Steelers will obviously have to find his replacement. Fortunately for them, Pittsburgh has options with free agency and the draft just around the corner. Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, Duke's Graham Barton, West Virginia's Zach Frazier and Georgia's Sedrick Van Pran are regarded as the top centers in April's draft and will undoubtedly be on Pittsburgh's radar.

Pittsburgh's options in free agency aren't as promising, however. Cody Whitehair, Connor Williams and Brian Allen are the top free agent options at this time.

Cole is the latest Steelers veteran who has been released this offseason. The team has already parted with fellow lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, quarterback Mitch Trubisky and punter Pressley Harvin III.

With Okorafor and Cole no longer in the building, the Steelers offensive line will include some new faces in 2024. Like center, look for the Steelers to spend a high draft pick on an offensive tackle to pair with veteran Dan Moore Jr. and 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones.

While Pittsburgh will begin searching for his replacement, Cole will try to find his next NFL home. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has been extremely durable during his career. He's played in 94 of a possible 99 regular-season games during his time with the Cardinals, Vikings and Steelers.