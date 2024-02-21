Mike Sullivan will be back in Pittsburgh for the 2024 season. Sullivan, the team's former quarterbacks coach who served as the co-interim offensive coordinator for the final games of the 2023 season, will serve as the Pittsburgh's senior offensive assistant for the upcoming season.

Sullivan's former position as QB coach has been filled by Tom Arth, who spent the previous two years as the Chargers' passing game specialist.

Sullivan pursued offensive coordinator opportunities with the Raiders and Saints earlier this offseason. He interviewed with both teams after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin informed the media that the Steelers were pursuing outside candidates for the previously vacant offensive coordinator position. Tomlin ultimately hired former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who prior to coaching in Atlanta had a successful albeit brief run as the Titans' OC.

Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner split the team's OC duties last season after Matt Canada was relieved of his duties. The Steelers' only 30-point games last season (vs. Cincinnati in Week 16 and at Seattle in Week 17) occurred with Faulkner and Sullivan running the offense.

The upcoming season will mark the 20th in the NFL for Sullivan, who joined the Steelers' coaching staff in 2021. He won a pair of Super Bowl rings with the Giants while serving as the team's receivers coach.

Sullivan is a graduate of Ranger, Airborne and Air Assault schools and served with the 25th Infantry Division in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. He had several deployments and was awarded the Expert Infantryman's Badge and the Army Commendation Medal for his service.

"There's a level of poise and just kind of ease with which you face some of the more chaotic, stressful situations," Sullivan said of his military experience, via The Athletic. "I can say to myself, 'Man, I made it through Ranger School. That snake didn't bite me. What's the worst that can happen on a football field?'"