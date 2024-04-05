Another former Falcons playmaker is coming to Pittsburgh. Shortly after the team signed Cordarrelle Patterson, the Steelers have agreed to terms with tight end MyCole Pruitt, according to ESPN. Like Patterson, Pruitt thrived under Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offense in Atlanta when Smith recently served as the Falcons' head coach.

A 10-year veteran, Pruitt doesn't catch a lot of passes, but he often makes his receptions count. In 2022, 25% of Pruitt's receptions resulted in touchdowns. In all, 12 of his 71 career receptions have been for touchdowns.

Along with being a red zone threat, Pruitt is an excellent blocker who at times during his career has lined up in the back field as a pseudo fullback. This goes hand-in-hand with the Steelers' run-first mentality that Smith wants to continue to build upon.

"Any offense I've been a part of, it's going to be a physical brand," Smith said earlier this offseason. "You want to win the line of scrimmage, but it's also about playing to strengths. Obviously, trying to create explosives.

"Want to have a very smart unit, because in the National Football League, it's going to come down to situational football, which kind of encompasses third down, two minute at the end of the half and games. Obviously, red zone. We have to score points. You're going to have those four-point swings and create touchdowns."