One of the biggest events on the NFL calendar may be coming to Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced on Friday they have submitted a bid for Pittsburgh to host the NFL Draft in either 2026 or 2027.

The Steelers are hoping to land the next available NFL Draft, with the event going to Detroit this upcoming spring and Green Bay in 2025. The NFL will not announce the site of the 2026 draft until the owners' meeting in May.

"We believe our city will be an excellent host to showcase the great history that connects Western Pennsylvania to the early roots of professional football and the evolution of the game through the decades," Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said in a statement back in November. "The NFL Draft will draw hundreds of thousands of fans and out-of-town visitors, and we look forward to working with local and state officials and community leaders to ensure we craft a successful bid to host the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft."

If a future draft is held in Pittsburgh, it would be slated to take place on the North Shore somewhere between Acrisure Stadium and Stage AE along North Shore Drive, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The event would include "musical acts and a fan experience with an emphasis on youth football, flag football and diversity in and around the city."

The draft would provide a local boost to the Pittsburgh economy. President and CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH Jerad Bachar said the event could have a direct impact of between $120 million and $160 million on the city.

One obstacle the Steelers and Pittsburgh could face is Major League Baseball, as they would have to receive cooperation from the league given the fact the Pirates are in-season at that point in the spring.