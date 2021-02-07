T.J. Watt did not wait long to respond to not winning Defensive Player of the Year. The Pittsburgh Steelers' All-Pro outside linebacker posted the celebrated Jordan meme from "The Last Dance" on Twitter after Aaron Donald took home his third DOPY award.

Donald joins Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt as a three-time DPOY winner. Speaking of J.J., T.J.'s older brother made his brother's case for why he should have won the award.

"Aaron Donald is an absolutely incredible player. I love watching him play & he's headed to the Hall of Fame without question," J.J. wrote via Twitter. "This has nothing to do with AD personally. This is me saying what my brother won't. T.J. played 1 less game and STILL led the NFL in every major category."

Both players were deserving of the award. An All-Pro for a sixth straight year in 2020, Donald tallied 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 14 tackles for loss. Watt led the NFL with 15 sacks in 2020. He also led the NFL with 23 tackles for loss. One of the most versatile outside linebackers in football, Watt also recorded an interception while breaking up seven passes.

While he did not win DPOY, Watt was the recipient of the Deacon Jones Award, named after the Rams' Hall of Fame pass rusher. The award annually goes to the NFL's sack leader.