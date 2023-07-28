LATROBE, Pennsylvania -- Jaylen Warren is a reporter's dream. While he is a man of few words, Warren's words are meaningful, colorful and, sometimes, funny.

Pittsburgh's soft spoken second year running back quietly entered training camp last season as a undrafted rookie trying to make the roster. He still might be quiet, but Warren's situation is significantly different this summer after his productive rookie campaign.

Warren ascended to No. 2 on the depth after making the initial 53-man roster. He played in 16 regular season games and eventually carved out his own niche in the offense while complementing starter Najee Harris. On just 77 carries, Warren gained 379 yards while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He also caught 28 of 33 targets for 214 yards while playing an integral part in Pittsburgh's 7-2 finish following a 2-6 start.

Jaylen Warren PIT • RB • #30 Att 77 Yds 379 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The 5-foot-8 Warren is expected to have an even bigger role in the offense in 2023. While the rest of the NFL is focused on passing, the Steelers appear to be focused on having a well-balanced offense that will include a healthy dose of Harris and Warren. The duo should thrive season this while playing behind an offensive line that this offseason added first-round pick Broderick Jones, former Philadelphia Eagle starting left guard Isaac Seumalo and veteran right guard Nate Herbig.

CBS Sports caught up with Warren following the Steelers' first training camp practice. Here's how the conversation went as Warren touched on a number of topics that included his primary goal for the season.

What's your level of comfort now compared to last year, when you were a rookie trying to make the 53-man roster?

JW: "I know the plays better. I'm comfortable with with my teammates now. There's some comfort there, but I'm trying not to get too comfortable."

What was the experience like last year when you and Najee became arguably the best 1-2 running back punch in the league?

JW: "It was a great experience. It played out how it played out. Each day, we plan on stacking bricks and getting better."

What's it like to share a backfield with him?

"It's good. We learn off of each other. We're there to pick each up other when needed. We're a good complement to each other."

Do you have a specific goal for this season?

JW: "Confetti game."

That's a good goal. With this offense, how important will it be to be selfless, because there's a lot of talent and there will probably be times when people aren't getting as many touches as they'd like.

JW: "It's going to be very important. We're going to need each other to get to where we want to go. So hopefully everybody's bought in and we establish that."

Omar Khan and Coach Tomlin keep talking about the positive vibes surrounding this team. Are you sensing that?

JW: "Yeah. We're all comfortable with each other. We all play for each other. It's good."

What do you guys do after practice each day?

JW: "I think it's dinner, and then we've got meetings until 8:30."

No movies, video games or anything fun?

JW: "No time for that now. Go back to the dorm, film study, whatever it takes to get prepared for tomorrow."

Is there anything specific about your game that you're trying to improve on?

JW: "Really, just understanding defenses, being kind of sound and understanding what's coming and just being on top of my keys."

What does a sound running game do for an offense?

"You establish the run game, I feel like the defense is going to put more in the box. That opens up the receivers and then we can go bombs over Baghdad (alluding to a 2000 OutKast song).

Man, that's song's a little before your time.

JW: "I'm an old soul."