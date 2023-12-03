Two cross-conference teams will meet on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Arizona Cardinals on CBS and Paramount+. Pittsburgh is 7-4 and is the fifth-seed in the AFC playoff picture, while Arizona is 2-10, sitting last in the NFC West. The Cardinals are one of three NFL teams still winless on the road (0-6), while the Steelers have won four of their last five at home. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL when you sign up here (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. According to SportsLine consensus, Pittsburgh is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Steelers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 41. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Steelers vs. Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Cardinals vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 13 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Cardinals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cardinals vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Steelers vs. Cardinals, the model is backing Pittsburgh to cover the spread. Going on the road has been a house of horrors for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 straight games away from State Farm Stadium. They've been just as inept versus the spread on the road, as the Cards have failed to cover in their last five road games, with an average margin of defeat of 15.6 points.

It's hard to envision how Arizona can stay competitive since it ranks in the bottom 10 in scoring offense, total offense, scoring defense and total defense. Meanwhile, the Steelers possess the No. 5 scoring defense and an improved offense following the dismissal of OC Matt Canada. Pittsburgh piled up 421 total yards in last week's win over Cincinnati, marking its most in any game since the start of the 2019 season.

The Cardinals are averaging just 11.2 points on the road this season and the model doesn't see it blowing by that bar by much on Sunday. Pittsburgh is projected win against the spread with points to spare, as the model has it covering over 60% of the time.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS