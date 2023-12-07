The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to overcome the loss of their starting quarterback when they host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football as Week 14 gets underway. Pittsburgh (7-5) will have Mitch Trubisky under center after Kenny Pickett suffered a high-ankle sprain in last week's 24-10 loss to Arizona. Pickett could miss up to four weeks after undergoing surgery on Monday. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) will be sidelined for New England (2-10), which dropped a 6-0 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 for its fifth consecutive defeat.

Kickoff from Arcisure Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 6-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Patriots odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 30.





Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Patriots spread: Pittsburgh -6

Steelers vs. Patriots over/under: 30 points

Steelers vs. Patriots money line: Pittsburgh -270, New England +218

PIT: Steelers have scored fewer than 17 points in three straight games

NE: Patriots have gone three consecutive contests without a passing touchdown



Steelers vs. Patriots live stream: Stream TNF on Amazon

Why the Steelers can cover

Scoring against Pittsburgh's defense has been a difficult task. The Steelers rank sixth in the NFL with an average of 19.1 points allowed and have given up fewer than 20 in seven of their 12 games and six of their last eight. They have yielded more than 22 points only twice in seven home contests and fewer than 20 on three occasions at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh also does not cough up the football often, as it is tied for the league lead with only 10 giveaways. The club is tied for second in turnover differential at plus-10 and is fifth in interceptions with 12. A total of 10 players have picked off passes for the Steelers this year, with cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Damontae Kazee leading the way with two interceptions apiece. Pittsburgh has forced 15 fumbles, tied for second-most in the NFL, with linebacker T.J. Watt causing three and returning another for a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England has had difficulty getting on the scoreboard this season, ranking last in the NFL with an average of 12.3 points produced. However, the team has done a better job preventing opponents from scoring, as it has given up only 21.2 per contest. The Patriots have been strong defensively over their last three games, yielding a league-best average of 8.7 points in that span.

The fact that New England is facing a Steelers team whose offense is nearly as futile brings hope that its losing streak can be broken. Pittsburgh is scoring a mere 16 points per game, the lowest average by a club with a winning record through 12 contests since the 1992 Denver Broncos. The Steelers have recorded fewer than 17 points in their last three outings and will have backup Mitch Trubisky at quarterback after Kenny Pickett suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Cardinals last weekend and underwent surgery on Monday. See which team to pick here.

