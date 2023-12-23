Mike Tomlin can continue coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers if that's what he chooses to do. Despite rumors about a possible split, the Steelers want to extend Tomlin's contract, according to NBC Sports. Tomlin's current deal is set to expire after the 2024 season.

While the Steelers reportedly want to keep him, Tomlin has also given the franchise no indication that he wants to leave his post anytime soon, according to the report. That may not, however, stop teams from possibly reaching out to the Steelers to check about a possible trade that would involve the Pittsburgh's longtime coach.

Tomlin, 51, is in the middle of his 17th season with the Steelers. He's the NFL's second-longest-tenured head coach, behind only Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Tomlin's accolades as Steelers coach include a Super Bowl win, two Super Bowl appearances, seven division titles and 10 trips to the playoffs. His 16 straight seasons without a losing season is the most in NFL history for a first-time head coach.

So far, the 2023 season has not been one of Tomlin's best. Pittsburgh started 7-4 but is currently 7-7 after losing three straight games that included consecutive setbacks against 2-10 teams. Along with the recent losses, Tomlin has received more criticism after not publicly coming down harder on George Pickens after Pittsburgh's second-year wideout didn't show any effort on multiple plays during last week's loss to the Colts. Pickens explained not blocking for a teammate by stating that he didn't want to get hurt.

As far Tomlin's future is concerned, don't expect Tomlin or Steelers president Art Rooney II to discuss his future until the offseason.