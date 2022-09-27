Mike Tomlin confirmed one significant change to his depth chart during his weekly Tuesday press conference. Montravius Adams has supplanted Tyson Alualu as the Steelers' starting defensive tackle entering Sunday's pivotal game against the Jets.

That's where the Steelers' lineup changes ended, however, as Pittsburgh is not making any significant changes to their starting offense. So, for any fans who were hoping to hear Tomlin name Kenny Pickett the starting quarterback for Sunday's game, they'll have to wait at least another week.

As he said following Pittsburgh's Week 3 loss to Cleveland, Tomlin said that he saw progress from his offense and that he expects to continue to see more progress made with each passing week. Tomlin also acknowledged that, while the offense is improving, it hasn't been good enough over the past two weeks to help the Steelers win. Pittsburgh is 1-2 after starting the season with an overtime win in Cincinnati.

Tomlin said that he has seen improvement "in all areas" from Mitch Trubisky, who last Thursday led the Steelers' offense on two scoring drives in the first half but just one in the second half. Tomlin added that while he is open to making the appropriate changes to help his offense succeed, the Steelers are not going to do anything drastic at this current point in time.

"Certainly, we're going to do what's required to handle this week's business, which is to win. I'm open to whatever that entails, but at the same time, we're not going to blow in the wind," Tomlin said. "I think that's the sentiment that I want to relay to you guys. That the last couple of games haven't unfolded the way that we would have liked, but we're in a no blink business. ... Sometimes, you've just got to show steely resolve and smile in the face of adversity that the last couple of results have produced for us, roll our sleeves up, get back to work and wait for our next opportunity."

The outcry from some fans to see Pickett replace Trubisky is not lost on Tomlin. But instead of it being an annoyance, Tomlin embraces the passion that Pittsburgh's fanbase has for their football team.

"We love our fans and the enthusiasm that they bring," Tomlin said. "We're not going to make that a negative. They care, and that's an awesome thing."