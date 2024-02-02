While there's still one more game to be played to wrap up the 2023 season, one of the more fascinating storylines for 2024 currently resides in Buffalo and surrounds wide receiver Stefon Diggs. There's been plenty of speculation regarding the wideout's future with the Bills over the last calendar year, and Diggs didn't do much to subside that chatter in his first public comments since his team was eliminated in the playoffs.

When asked if he was optimistic about his future with the Bills, Diggs, who was in Orlando participating in the Pro Bowl Games, cast some uncertainty.

"I feel like I take it day by day," Diggs said, via ESPN. "Obviously, there's a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can't really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I'm saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we're doing. I can't tell you what the future holds, but I'm still being me."

Diggs was then asked if he was ready to move forward with the Bills to which he said: "I'm ready to go no matter which way it goes."

After a remarkable start to the 2023 season that featured Diggs exceeding 100 yards receiving in five of Buffalo's first six games, the 30-year-old was silent down the stretch. From Week 7 to Week 18, Diggs averaged just 51.2 yards per game and caught 61.7% of his targets, which is a dramatic drop from the 103.3 receiving yards per game average and 74.2% catch rate through the first six weeks. The playoffs didn't spark a resurgence either and caught just three passes for 21 yards in the loss to Kansas City in the divisional round. Diggs also dropped a deep pass from Josh Allen that could have swung the game on a critical fourth-quarter possession.

"I've been in the league for a long time," Diggs said of the Chiefs loss. "Obviously, even as players, some plays we want back and some plays I want back, especially at the end of the game. But it's not much you can do about it. Now, here as you take a couple of weeks to decompress and think about it, things could have been better. But [I'm] kind of rolling with the punches and moving forward."

Given Diggs' clouded answer about his future with the Bills, it is worth noting that he is under contract through the 2027 season and is set to have a $27.8 million cap hit this coming season. That said, his contract does become more maneuverable after next season with his dead cap number decreasing in each of the next three campaigns.