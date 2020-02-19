Stefon Diggs removes all Vikings photos from his Instagram account
Diggs has been very cryptic about his future with the team
The NFL offseason is in full swing with teams clearing salary cap space and determining who they will target in free agency. But players can drop hints about their plans, too. There's now growing speculation that Minnesota Vikings star wideout Stefon Diggs could is questioning his future with the franchise.
The evidence: Diggs recently removed all Vikings photos from his Instagram account. His page is no full of photos of himself away from the football field.
This comes after Diggs tweeted a cryptic message on Saturday saying that "things getting interesting." It's unclear if the Vikings star wide receiver wants out of Minnesota, but he has posted several mysterious tweets throughout the offseason, fueling speculation that he could on his way out of town.
Diggs just completed his first year of a five-year, $72 million contract extension that he signed with the Vikings in 2018. During his four-year NFL career, Diggs has caught 365 passes for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Vikings. He is also responsible for lifting Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game two years ago, when he caught the game-winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in what is now referred to as the "Minneapolis Miracle."
The receiver voiced his displeasure with his role in the Vikings offense during the early portion of the 2019 season. Over the first five weeks, the former fifth-round pick had 49 receiving yards or less in four of the team's first five games. However, Diggs did end up hauling in 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in the 2019 campaign when it was all said and done.
It's certainly going to be very intriguing to see what happens with Diggs during the offseason, especially with this latest Instagram drama.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Redskins to pick up Peterson's option
Peterson is fifth on the all-time rushing list
-
Tom Brady free agency: Key updates, more
Tom Brady is hitting free agency for the first time in his NFL career
-
Robinson arrested at U.S, Mexico border
The NFL lineman is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason
-
Affleck: Brady won't tell me his plans
Celebrities aren't getting the celebrity treatment with Tom Brady
-
Pete Prisco's top 100 NFL free agents
It's time to rank the top 100 players who could be available on the free-agent market
-
Tom Brady to have meetings in one spot
Tom Brady will be an unrestricted free agent on March 18
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game