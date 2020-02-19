Stefon Diggs removes all Vikings photos from his Instagram account

The NFL offseason is in full swing with teams clearing salary cap space and determining who they will target in free agency. But players can drop hints about their plans, too. There's now growing speculation that Minnesota Vikings star wideout Stefon Diggs could is questioning his future with the franchise.

The evidence: Diggs recently removed all Vikings photos from his Instagram account. His page is no full of photos of himself away from the football field.

This comes after Diggs tweeted a cryptic message on Saturday saying that "things getting interesting." It's unclear if the Vikings star wide receiver wants out of Minnesota, but he has posted several mysterious tweets throughout the offseason, fueling speculation that he could on his way out of town.

Diggs just completed his first year of a five-year, $72 million contract extension that he signed with the Vikings in 2018. During his four-year NFL career, Diggs has caught 365 passes for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Vikings. He is also responsible for lifting Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game two years ago, when he caught the game-winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in what is now referred to as the "Minneapolis Miracle."

The receiver voiced his displeasure with his role in the Vikings offense during the early portion of the 2019 season. Over the first five weeks, the former fifth-round pick had 49 receiving yards or less in four of the team's first five games. However, Diggs did end up hauling in 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in the 2019 campaign when it was all said and done.

It's certainly going to be very intriguing to see what happens with Diggs during the offseason, especially with this latest Instagram drama.