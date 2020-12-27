Two division leaders with hopes of going deep in the NFL playoff bracket will collide in Week 16 when the Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. The Packers (11-3) already have won the NFC North. They can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket and a first-round bye with a win on Sunday and a Seahawks loss or tie to the Rams. Meanwhile, the Titans and Colts (10-4) sit atop the AFC South standings, but Tennessee holds the tiebreaker based on winning percentage in division games.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a three-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Packers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 53.5.

Now, he has locked in on Titans vs. Packers and released another confident against-the-spread pick. Go here to see it. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Titans vs. Packers:



Titans vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -3

Titans vs. Packers Over-Under: 53.5 points

Titans vs. Packers money line: Green Bay -160, Tennessee +140

GB: QB Aaron Rodgers leads the NFL in touchdown passes (40)

TEN: RB Derrick Henry leads the league in rushing yards per game (119.9)

Why the Packers can cover

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a MVP-caliber season. The two-time NFL MVP leads the league in passer rating (118.0) and passing touchdowns (40) while throwing just four interceptions. Rodgers is completing 69.6 percent of his passes this season, which would be the best of his career.

In addition, Za'Darius Smith is a game-changing playmaker. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound linebacker ranks fourth in the NFL with 11.5 sacks, fifth with 16 tackles for loss this season and sixth in QB hits (26).

Why the Titans can cover

Derrick Henry is on a roll. The Tennessee running back leads the league in rushing yards per game (119.9) and is tied for the lead in rushing touchdowns (15). In his last five games, he has run for 146.6 yards per game and seven scores.

On Sunday Night Football, Henry will face a Packers rush defense that allows 4.6 yards per rush, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

In addition, receiver Corey Davis is having a career year. The fourth-year pass-catcher from Western Michigan has set career-highs in receiving yards (945), yards per reception (15.8) and receiving touchdowns (five). He needs just six more receptions to break his career-high of 65 catches, set in 2018.

