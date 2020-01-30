Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs' Sammy Watkins says he 'might sit out a year' after Super Bowl LIV
The 26-year-old wide receiver is leaving every possibility on the table for his 2020 season
Sammy Watkins is a candidate to hit free agency after playing Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the 26-year-old wide receiver isn't eliminating any possibilities for his 2020 season, including sitting out the season altogether. Hours after NFL.com reported Watkins may or may not be open to taking a pay cut to remain with the Chiefs beyond this season, the wideout isn't ruling out a one-year hiatus from football, with Watkins telling ESPN's Adam Teicher that he may want to "rest up and chill" after taking on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.
"If it suits me and my family and my needs, for sure," Watkins told Teicher when asked about potentially renegotiating his three-year, $48 million contract with Kansas City. "But I'm really in a different space right now. I don't know what I'm going to do. If we win it, I might chill out. I might sit out a year. You just never know."
The Chiefs can save an estimated $14 million by releasing Watkins ahead of the 2020 season, which is why many have speculated about the former first-round draft pick taking a pay cut. But after telling NFL.com he thinks he's a "special player" and "deserves what he deserves," it seems as if he's also serious about taking a break from football.
"Not retiring," he clarified to ESPN, "but I might just want to rest up and chill. I don't know. I don't want to say I'm going to do something, but you never know. I might want to go somewhere else and create another Super Bowl team. So it's just all about how I'm feeling. I've got to sit down with my family, my parents and grandparents and everybody and just see what I want to do.''
One of the Chiefs' top free-agent additions in 2018, Watkins logged 52 catches for 673 yards this season -- his highest marks in four years. Playing opposite Tyreek Hill as one of reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes' many targets in Kansas City's pass-heavy offense, he spent the first three seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills, who drafted him fourth overall in 2014. He spent one season with the Los Angeles Rams before landing in Kansas City.
