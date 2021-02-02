Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Super Bowl LV will be the lowest-attended Super Bowl ever. That being said, there will be some fans inside Raymond James Stadium when the Buccaneers face the Chiefs on Sunday.

The official attendance for Super Bowl LV will be 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Raymond James Stadium, which will host its third Super Bowl on Sunday, seats 65,890 fans. Among the fans that will view the Super Bowl in-person will be 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to attend the game on an all-expense paid trip. The NFL will recognize healthcare workers during the game.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

Super Bowl I has held the record for fewest fans in attendance since 1967. That day, 61,946 fans gathered inside the Los Angeles Coliseum to watch the NFL champion Packers defeat the AFC champion Chiefs, 35-10. There were more than 35,000 empty seats, and the average ticket price was $12. Attendance rose significantly the following season, as 75,546 fans crammed inside the Orange Bowl to watch the Packers successfully defend their title.

The largest crowd to witness a Super Bowl was the 103,985 fans that sat inside the Rose Bowl for Super Bowl XIV. That day, the Steelers won their fourth Super Bowl in six years. The team they defeated was the Los Angels Rams, who played just down the road from their home stadium.

The Rams had been the closest team as far as playing a home Super Bowl. On Sunday, the Buccaneers were become the first team to play a Super Bowl inside their home stadium. Because the NFC team is considered the home team for every odd Super Bowl, the Buccaneers are the home team for Super Bowl LV.