The NFL playoffs have flown by, and we are just a couple weeks away from Super Bowl LVI. First, we have to figure out which two teams will make the big game, and they will be decided this upcoming weekend in the AFC and NFC championship games. With the Green Bay Packers now out, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI. But are they the smartest bet?

To begin the year, the Chiefs (+550) were the early favorites to win the 2022 Super Bowl, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The Packers (+900), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1100), Baltimore Ravens (+1200), Buffalo Bills (+1200) and Los Angeles Rams (+1300) followed them. Now, we have the final four! Here's a breakdown of every team's odds to win Super Bowl LVI, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

All NFL odds are via Caesars Sportsbook

Team Current Odds Last week's odds Kansas City Chiefs +130 +425 Los Angeles Rams +210 +750 San Francisco 49ers +450 +1100 Cincinnati Bengals +750 +1300

One thing about this chart that immediately stands out is that all four teams are still plus money. No one is surprised to see the Chiefs as the favorites. In fact, they will likely make history this weekend by being favored in their 13th consecutive playoff game. They also will become the first team in NFL history to host four consecutive conference championship games. Kansas City is my pick to win it all at this point. It would be pretty poetic. The Chiefs were blown out in the Super Bowl last year and started this season in dreadful fashion before rebounding to get to this point.

The Rams are an interesting story as well. They upgraded at quarterback with the Matthew Stafford trade, which paid dividends this past weekend against the Buccaneers. They are just one win away from being the second team in a row to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Still, they will have to get past Jimmy Garoppolo and the rival 49ers, who just downed the Rams in overtime in Week 18.

There's actually plenty of value to be found with the "bottom" teams in our final four. The 49ers are the underdog with experience, as they were just in the Super Bowl two years ago. They upset the Cowboys in Dallas, downed the No. 1 seed Packers in Green Bay, and now the rival Rams are next up on the docket. This team has been to the big game before, and could get a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs.

As for the Bengals, not many expected them to make it to this point, but here they are! Like the 49ers, they upset the AFC's No. 1 seed in the Tennessee Titans, and just defeated the Chiefs in the regular season a few weeks ago. Cincy has one of the most high-powered offenses in the league, and it's one that could bring a Super Bowl to Cincinnati.