Both of the coaching staffs for the Super Bowl LVII participants -- the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles -- could look different next season. Both of the Eagles' coordinators have received strong interest for head-coaching vacancies, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has received interest from several other teams as well.

One person who won't be leaving Kansas City is Andy Reid, who silenced the retirement talk after his team beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, giving the franchise its second NFL championship in four seasons.

"I look in the mirror and I'm old," Reid said (via The Washington Post). "My heart, though, is young. I still enjoy doing what I'm doing. I got asked that 50 times here. Finally I just go, 'Whatever, man. Whatever.' ... I'm good with what I'm doing right now. ... Listen, if they'll have me, I'll stick around."

The retirement speculation began hours before the Super Bowl. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said he spoke to the Chiefs head coach, who is five weeks away from his 65th birthday, about the possibility of retiring after Sunday's game. Glazer said Reid didn't categorically deny the idea.

According to Glazer, Reid said he's not getting any younger and still has a young quarterback (Patrick Mahomes is 27 years old) to coach. Reid told Glazer he had a decision to make after this game.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

That decision seems to have been made after Reid became the 14th head coach to win multiple Super Bowl titles and the fourth head coach with 200 or more regular-season wins and multiple Super Bowl titles (Bill Belichick, Tom Landry, Don Shula). The 2022 season was Reid's 24th campaign as an NFL head coach, and his 10th with the Chiefs. He has amassed a 247-138-1 regular-season record, giving himself the fifth-most regular-season coaching wins in league history. Furthermore, his 22-16 playoff record gives him the second-most postseason wins ever, trailing only New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's 31-13 win-loss total.

Chiefs Super Bowl championship gear released

The Chiefs have won their third Super Bowl title. You can now buy Chiefs Super Bowl championship shirts, hats, jerseys, hoodies, and much more to celebrate the historic win. Get gear here now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.