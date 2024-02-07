As his coaching future with the Washington Commanders was in doubt, Eric Bieniemy paid a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs in the midst of their Super Bowl run. Bieniemy attended the Chiefs meetings before the AFC championship game, according to NFL Network, and spent some time with the offense -- as Kansas City would later go on and beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10.

Bieniemy, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022, won two Super Bowls with Kansas City before taking the Commanders' offensive coordinator job in 2023. With Ron Rivera fired and Dan Quinn installed as the new head coach, Washington opted not to retain Bieniemy, who got replaced as OC by newly hired Kliff Kingsbury.

Even though Bieniemy's coaching future is currently in limbo, Reid said Wednesday he still has an opportunity to coach.

"He talked to the offensive guys and hung out with us," Reid said, via NFL audio. "He's still up for a couple jobs, but I would tell you his coaching future is great. I'm obviously a big fan of his and I know the things he can do."

The Chiefs scored the most points per game in the NFL (30.1) during Bieniemy's run as the offensive coordinator, along with the most yards per game (406.2). Kansas City also had the best record in the NFL during Bieniemy's time with the team, going 64-18 with five conference championship game appearances and two Super Bowl titles in the five years he led the offense.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also had the most passing yards, passing touchdowns and the highest passer rating from 2018 to 2022 -- all with Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy's time in Washington was short, but he still has an opportunity to coach again in 2024. Reid couldn't comment on whether Bieniemy would return to his staff, yet there are reportedly opportunities he's interviewed for over the past few weeks.