The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to extend their postseason winning streak to seven games and capture their second consecutive championship when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. Kansas City (14-6) completed a 3-0 postseason last year by defeating Philadelphia for its second title in four seasons and has defeated Miami, Buffalo and Baltimore in the 2024 NFL playoffs to reach the Super Bowl for the third time in five campaigns. San Francisco (14-5) is making its eighth appearance in the title game and first since suffering a 31-20 loss against the Chiefs in 2019.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a two-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -128, Kansas City +108

SF: 49ers are 6-0 straight-up as favorites in the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan



KC: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 10-1-1 against the spread in his career as an underdog



Why the 49ers can cover

Patrick Mahomes has been difficult to bring to the ground in the playoffs of late, as he has been sacked in only one of his three games each of the last two postseasons. San Francisco has registered only two sacks thus far in this year's playoffs but is more than capable of getting to opposing quarterbacks as it was tied for seventh in the NFL during the regular season with 48. The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, defensive end Nick Bosa led the 49ers with 10.5 sacks and has recorded both of the team's sacks in the postseason to increase his franchise playoff-record total to 10 in 11 career playoff games.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was second on the 49ers in 2023 with seven sacks, marking the third consecutive season he reached the mark. The 30-year-old set a career high with 11 sacks while with the Eagles last year. Arik Armstead recorded five sacks in 12 games this campaign after going without one in nine contests in 2022, while fellow defensive end Chase Young had 2.5 in nine games with San Francisco after being acquired on Nov. 1 from Washington, where he notched five in seven contests. See which team to back here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes and playoff success have gone hand in hand since he became Kansas City's starting quarterback in 2018. The 28-year-old has won 14 of his 17 postseason starts, which ties him for third-most victories by a starting QB in NFL history and is the most over a six-year span. A two-time Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has thrown 39 touchdown passes with only seven interceptions in the playoffs and has gone six consecutive games without being picked off.

Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have become the top quarterback-receiver duo in playoff history. They have connected for a record 17 touchdowns, overtaking Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during this postseason as Kelce has hauled in three of Mahomes' four scoring passes. The 34-year-old Kelce is the all-time playoff leader with 156 receptions and trails only Jerry Rice (2,245 and 22) with 1,810 receiving yards and 19 TD catches. See which team to pick here.

