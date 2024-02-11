Super Bowl 58 will take place on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off for the second time in four years. Patrick Mahomes earned his first championship and earned Super Bowl MVP honors when the Chiefs beat the 49ers, 31-20, at Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes went on to win a second title last season against the Eagles and now the Chiefs will try to become the first repeat champions since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. You can stream the game on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is 6:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. 49ers date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Chiefs vs. 49ers time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. 49ers TV channel: CBS

Super Bowl 58 picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. 49ers game, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Kansas City. A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections form the basis of his weekly SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 195-147-2 over his last 344 picks (+1877).

Most importantly, Hartstein has a read on the pulse of the Chiefs. He is 32-21 (+855) on his last 53 against the spread picks in games involving Kansas City. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For 49ers vs. Chiefs, Hartstein is backing Kansas City to cover the spread. The Chiefs have been one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL since Mahomes became the starter six years ago and the 49ers have one of the most versatile offensive units in the NFL. However, this is looking like a defensive game, with Kansas City ranking second in the NFL in scoring defense and San Francisco ranking third.

That's ultimately where Hartstein gives the Chiefs the edge, as Kansas City is coming off a dominant defensive performance against a Ravens offense that had been rolling. The Chiefs held Baltimore's No. 1-ranked rushing offense to just 88 yards and forced three turnovers. Meanwhile, even in a season where his numbers were down, Mahomes gives the Chiefs a clear edge at quarterback over former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy.

"Unlike Detroit, K.C. will turn Brock Purdy's turnover-worthy plays into actual turnovers. The Chiefs led the NFL in batted-down passes and Chris Jones, Charles Omenihu and George Karlaftis each had one in the first half at Baltimore," Hartstein told SportsLine. "I loved the late throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to clinch the AFC title. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid already knew they could trust Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco. That play has to boost MVS' confidence ahead of a close Super Bowl matchup."

