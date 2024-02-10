Two players selected two picks apart in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft will square off when running back Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers face quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Seven years ago, McCaffrey was picked No. 8 overall by the Panthers, two picks before Mahomes was taken No. 10 by the Chiefs. Since then, McCaffrey, who was traded to San Francisco last season, has earned first team All-Pro honors three times and Mahomes has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, winning the Super Bowl twice.

The Super Bowl start time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks or Super Bowl predictions of your own, you need to see what proven NFL expert Jason La Canfora has to say, considering he's entering the 2024 Super Bowl on a red-hot streak.

An NFL insider, La Canfora has covered the league for more than two decades for CBS Sports, The Washington Post and the NFL Network, among other outlets, and this season he became a regular contributor to SportsLine. He enters Super Bowl LVIII on a red-hot roll. La Canfora is 52-27 (+2202) on his last 79 NFL picks.

Now, La Canfora has locked in on 49ers vs. Chiefs from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -128, Kansas City +108

SF: RB Christian McCaffrey led the league in rushing (1,459 yards)

KC: Chiefs ranked second in total defense (289.8 yards per game)

49ers vs. Chiefs picks: See picks at SportsLine

49ers vs. Chiefs live stream: Paramount+ (try for free)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has a defense to thwart Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing game. Led by cornerback Charvarius Ward, the 49ers had 22 interceptions during the regular season, which tied for the league lead. They also limited opposing quarterbacks to a 79.6 passer rating, which ranked fourth in the NFL.

In addition, San Francisco has been winning the turnover battle all year. During the regular season, the 49ers tied for fifth in the league in takeaways (28). They will face a Kansas City offense that committed 28 turnovers; just six teams committed more. See which team to back here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's outside run game has a good matchup against the San Francisco defense. During the playoffs, the 49ers have given up 231 rushing yards (8.3 yards per carry) on designed runs outside the tackles. That bodes well for a Chiefs offense that has averaged 5.0 yards per carry in the postseason on designed runs outside the tackles.

In addition, Kansas City has the pass rush to affect San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy. The Chiefs had 57 sacks during the regular season, which ranked second in the league, behind only the Ravens (60). Chris Jones and George Karlaftis led the team with 10.5 sacks apiece. See which team to pick here.

How to make 49ers vs. Chiefs picks

La Canfora has analyzed Chiefs vs. 49ers and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Super Bowl 58, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. 49ers spread hits hard, all from the expert who is 52-27 on his last 79 NFL picks, and find out.