Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs have a little consolation following their team's upset loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has the best chance to win Super Bowl LVII, which will be played in Arizona's Glendale Stadium on February 12, 2023, according to odds released Monday by Caesars Sportsbook. The Chiefs are 6.5-1, while the Buffalo Bills are second at 7-1.

The Chiefs edged the Bills in a dramatic game during the divisional round of the playoffs. Kansas City built a 21-3 lead over the Bengals in Sunday's AFC title game before Cincinnati rallied to score 24 of the game's final 27 points. Speaking of the Bengals, Cincinnati has the fourth-best odds at winning next year's Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams, the Bengals' opponent in Super Bowl LVI, is third.

Despite reports of Tom Brady's expected retirement, the Buccaneers have the fifth-best chance of winning the Lombardi trophy next season. The 49ers and Packers, two other teams with quarterback uncertainty heading into the offseason, have the sixth and seventh-highest odds, respectively. The Cowboys, Titans and Ravens round out the top-10 of teams that have the best odds at winning next year's Super Bowl.

Not surprisingly, the Texans, Lions and Jets are the biggest long-shots at winning Super Bowl LVI. These teams can seek comfort from the Bengals, who had the fourth-longest odds at winning this year's Super Bowl before the 2021 season started.

Here's a look at each team's current odds at winning Super Bowl LVII.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook