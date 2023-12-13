Broncos safety Kareem Jackson went one-on-one with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last month following the veteran's most recent suspension by the league for an illegal hit. Jackson said at the time that he sought clarity on how he was supposed to play, but recently acknowledged that the NFL is asking him to do the "impossible."

"I feel a lot better leaving being able to express myself, but I was told that I'm responsible for the offensive guys' protection," Jackson said, via DenverSports.com. "So, I'm not really sure how I protect myself, make plays and protect him (the offensive player) as well. But that's what I was told, and I'm not really sure what I do moving forward as far as playing this game, so, hopefully I'll figure it out."

Jackson has been suspended for a total of six games this season and is currently serving a four-game suspension for a hit on Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Nov. 19. He was previously slapped with a two-game suspension for a hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave. That hit also led to Jackson being ejected and the safety has also been fined $89,670 along with missing a significant amount of game checks.

"I was asked, 'What would these guys say that I'm hitting?'" Jackson said. "And I told them, I know exactly what they'd say, because I talk to these guys. I have relationships with these guys. And they say the same thing: 'You're trying to make a play just like I'm trying to make a play.' I think Dobbs said it in his press conference after the game. These are guys that, they're not hurt; they're getting right up."

Jackson admitted that he "didn't think much would come" out of his meeting with Goodell and said he plans to continue playing the same way he always has.

"At the end of the day, I've gotta still play the game," Jackson said. "Imma go out and play the game as I have since 2010. For me, I guess, lowering my target even more than I have. As far as trying to protect the guy on the other side, it's impossible. I have no clue as to how I'm supposed to do that. It's impossible."

Jackson has already served three weeks of his four-game suspension and is eligible to return in Week 16 when Denver hosts the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve.