Terrell Suggs to play in 2019, likely headed to free agency for the first time in his long career

Ravens legend Terrell Suggs fully plans to continue playing next season, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, and is primed to hit free-agency for the first-time in his potential Hall of Fame career.

Suggs, 36, remains one of the most important cogs on Baltimore's highly-ranked defense and, with an expiring contract and no talks about an extension, is likely to test the market for the first time in his career. Suggs was selected in the first round by Baltimore in 2003 and has become one of the iconic figures in franchise history, a part of historically significant defenses there, along with Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. Suggs is still playing heavy reps for the Ravens in his 16th season and amassing a resume that could land him in Canton, Ohio one day.

He has never negotiated a contract with any team but the Ravens, agreeing to multiple contract extensions over the course of his career, and has played on the franchise tag as well, but has never been free to talk to other teams on the market. A return to Baltimore would hardly be out of the question, but it would be surprising if he did not become an unrestricted free agent first, sources said. The Ravens are a franchise in transition and may have a new coaching staff next season as well (watch the Ravens take on the Raiders at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

Suggs remains tied for the Ravens lead in sacks with 5.5 thus far in 2018, and has played at an All Pro level for much of his career, a factor in both the run game and the passing game. There is always a premium on proven pass rushers on the open market, and while Suggs is no longer an every-down impact player, his pedigree is difficult to find.