Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has made his mark in the NFL record books once again. The 2023 No. 2 overall pick passed Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for most passing yards by a rookie in his first 11 games during the Texans' 24-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Stroud entered the Week 12 AFC South showdown needing 263 passing yards to set the mark and finished the afternoon with 304. Stroud has now passed for 3,266 yards in leading the Texans to a 6-5 mark.

Herbert held the record at 3,224 yards since the middle of the 2020 season, his first year in the league.

Going into the game, there was a good chance that Stroud would reach the milestone, passing for more than 263 yards in all but four games.

Stroud also holds the record for most passing yards by a rookie in a single game, with 470 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 5. He passed Rams quarterback Marc Bulger who had 453 passing yards against the Chargers in 2002.

Stroud continues to make a heavy case for Offensive Rookie of the Year and this record is just another reason to put him in the conversation to receive the award.