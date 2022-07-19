Darius Anderson, 24, is facing serious charges ahead of 2022 NFL training camp. It was initially reported that the Houston Texans running back was arrested on Friday on allegations of burglary with intent to rape, according to court records out of Harris County, Texas, but the Houston Police have reportedly issued an update -- stating Anderson is being charged with burglary with intent to commit assault, per Pro Football Network, attributing the seemingly erroneous initial filing as a coding error on their behalf.

Anderson has since been released from custody. He is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, when he will also issue a plea. The Texans have issued an official statement on the matter.

"We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson," the Texans said. "We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."

Anderson is a native of Richmond, Texas and attended Texas Christian University en route to becoming an undrafted free agent signing of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, before being waived during final roster cut-downs in early September of that same year. He'd then sign with the Indianapolis Colts immediately thereafter -- spending one year with the club before being released in August 2021. His start with the Texans began as a practice squad signing in December 2021, then agreeing to a futures contract with Houston in January.

He has not played in an NFL game to this point.