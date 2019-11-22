Texans' DeAndre Hopkins gives two touchdown balls to his blind mom in heartwarming game tradition

DeAndre Hopkins helped the Houston Texans take control of the AFC South with a 20-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. He found the end zone twice and each time celebrated by giving the ball to a fan in the crowd. But it wasn't just any fan -- it was Hopkins' mother, Sabrina Greenlee, who is blind.

She always sits in the same seats at NRG Stadium during Texans home games. After hauling in the touchdown catch, Hopkins went right over to his mother and handed her the football. It's what he does whenever he scores during Texans homes games.

Greenlee has been blind since 2002, according to CBS KHOU. She was attacked by another woman who believed that Greenlee was sleeping with her boyfriend. Acid -- specifically a mix of bleach and lye -- was involved in the assault, which ultimately caused the blindness, and Greenlee was left in a coma for over two weeks. Although she attends nearly every Texans home game, she has never been able to see Hopkins, who was a rookie in 2013, play in the NFL.

Hopkins put on quite the performance for his mother with one of his best outings of the 2019 season. The Texans star wideout caught six passes for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 30-yard strike from Deshaun Watson that ended up being the game-winning score. It was Hopkins' first multi-touchdown game since Houston's Week 1 contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Hopkins' huge performance gave the Texans the division lead and he was able to share one of his key touchdowns with his mother.