Texans executive Jack Easterby has never expressed an interest or desire to retain the team's general manager position, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, contrary to a report, and has never been in consideration for the job. Furthermore, interim head coach Romeo Crennel is not considered a candidate to remain in that position, with sweeping changes coming to that organization in early 2021.

The Texans, in consultation with search firm Korn Ferry, have compiled a list of general manager candidates and are in the process of beginning to outline a timeline to conduct interviews with executives who are currently not employed by NFL teams. That process is set to pick up after Thanksgiving and it is expected that multiple interviews will be completed prior to the end of the regular season when teams can begin interviewing candidates already employed by NFL clubs.

While there has been continued speculation about Easterby's role moving forward, several sources were adamant that he has never discussed expanding his interim general manager powers and has no interest in trying to assemble a 53-man roster and oversee the day-to-day operations or transactions. Plus, he is already earning more than $3M a year from the Texans in his overarching capacity as EVP of Football Operations and is focused on trying to assist owner Cal McNair in his quest to change the culture of the organization and reposition it in the aftermath of the doomed regime of former coach/general manager Bill O'Brien, who was almost universally disliked by all sectors of the organization.

Easterby is currently serving as the assistant general manager, with the Texans facing a void when O'Brien was let go last month, but that is not a position that he aims to retain. It was McNair's decision to let go of O'Brien after granting him exhaustive powers across the organization, not Easterby's, and Easterby serves as a sounding board for ownership.

McNair went on a media tour last week and sources said everything the owner said is in fact the blueprint for this process moving forward with a new GM and coach to be selected from outside the organization.