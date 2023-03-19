The Houston Texans and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $75 million, including $60 fully guaranteed, according to NFL Media.

Tunsil, 28, becomes the league's highest paid offensive tackle in average annual salary ($25 million), surpassing Trent Williams of the 49ers. The former No. 13 overall selection is entering his fifth year with the franchise since being acquired from Miami in 2019. Two of his three Pro Bowl appearances have come since joining Houston.

Left guard Kenyon Green, center Scott Quessenberry and right tackle Tytus Howard all return from last year's starting unit. Right guard Shaq Mason was acquired via a trade with Tampa Bay earlier this month. The Texans may have already solidified their starting five, approximately six months before the 2023 season begins.

First year head coach DeMeco Ryans is keeping a lynchpin on the roster after the team went 3-13-1 last season. It was important for Houston to keep Tunsil happy under the expectation that a rookie quarterback is likely to be added with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The team also holds the No. 12 overall selection.

The Texans have been busy, also trading away wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Sunday.