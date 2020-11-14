David Johnson, who was part of the NFL's biggest trade during the 2020 offseason, was placed on the Texans' injured reserve list on Saturday. Johnson, who sustained a concussion during Houston's Week 9 win over Jacksonville, will miss a minimum of three weeks. Johnson will be replaced in the starting lineup by Duke Johnson, who has rushed for just 95 yards on 34 carries this season. The Texans have also promoted running back C.J. Prosise, a five-year veteran who spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks.

An All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2018, the 29-year-old Johnson was part of the trade that sent All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Through eight games, Johnson led the Texans with 408 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging four yards per carry. He also caught 16 of 25 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is the Texans' second-leading rusher with 197 yards and a score on 40 carries. Johnson, a six-year veteran who is in his third season with the Texans, had a season-high 16 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to the Jaguars. Johnson spent his first four seasons with the Browns before he was traded to Houston in 2019 in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Johnson and the Texans will face a Browns' defense that is currently 11th in the league in rushing yards allowed and yards per carry allowed. Houston, 2-6 through eight games, is dead last in the league in rushing yards and 31st in yards per carry average.