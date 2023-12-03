C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in a Sunday showdown on CBS and Paramount+. The home team is looking to rebound and get back into the win column after a hard-fought 24-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars their last time out. Meanwhile, the Broncos have rebounded from a rough start to their season and have won five straight. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are three-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Broncos odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.

How to watch Broncos vs. Texans

Texans vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Texans vs. Broncos time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Week 13 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Texans

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Broncos game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 22-8 straight-up the last two weeks.

For Texans vs. Broncos, the model is picking Houston to cover the spread. Denver may be entering Sunday's game with more momentum, while Houston is coming off a very close loss to a division opponent. However, Denver's winning streak is largely due to a plus-13 in turnover margin. Meanwhile, Stroud and the rest of Houston's offense continue to impress, even in the close loss to Trevor Lawrence and the Jags in Week 12.

The Broncos have also had the advantage of playing four of their last five games at home, while NRG is gaining a reputation for being a tough building to play in as the road team. This could factor into why the model is leaning on the Texans to cover on Sunday. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

