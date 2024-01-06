The two most improved teams in the NFL collide with a playoff spot on the line when the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans in a Week 18 game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. One year after having the second worst record in the NFL (3-13-1), Houston (9-7) is in position to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season. Indianapolis (9-7) also is experiencing a bounce-back year after going 4-12-1 last season. The Texans and Colts are the only two teams this year to have five-plus wins more than last season, and the winner of Saturday's game will earn a berth in the NFL playoff picture.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Houston is a two-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Colts odds while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Colts vs. Texans picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Texans vs. Colts and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Texans:

Texans vs. Colts spread: Houston -2

Texans vs. Colts over/under: 47.5 points

Texans vs. Colts money line: Houston -129, Indianapolis +108

HOU: QB C.J. Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game (274.6)

IND: LB Zaire Franklin leads the league in tackles (170)

Why the Texans can cover

The Houston defense is coming off its best performance in years. In last week's win over the Titans, the Texans allowed just three points, which was the team's fewest since Week 9 of 2019. They also gave up just 187 total yards, which was the fewest since Week 17 of 2018.

In addition, receiver Nico Collins has had a breakout season for Houston. The third-year wideout from Michigan leads the team in receptions (71) and receiving yards (1,102). He already has surpassed his combined total in receptions and receiving yards from the last two seasons.

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis has a pass rush to get pressure on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Colts rank fifth in the league in sacks (49) this season. They are the only team in the NFL with four players with at least seven sacks: Samson Ebukam (9.5), Kwity Paye (8.5), Dayo Odeyingbo (eight) and DeForest Buckner (seven).

In addition, Indianapolis enters the game knowing it already has beaten Houston this season. In Week 2, the Colts ran for 126 yards on 23 carries (5.5 yards per rush) and sacked Stroud six times in a 31-20 victory in Houston. Indianapolis led 31-10 entering the fourth quarter.

How to make Texans vs. Colts picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, predicting 47 total points.

So who wins Colts vs. Texans on Saturday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?