The NFL will air its first-ever South American game on Peacock, sending the Philadelphia Eagles to Brazil in a streaming-only matchup set for Friday, Sept. 6. As for which team will play the Eagles overseas, the league is currently deciding between two possibilities, according to Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy: the Packers and the Cleveland Browns.

Murphy told reporters at Tuesday's owners meetings the decision has yet to be finalized. But league executives indicated earlier Tuesday that the official opponent will be announced within a week. CBS Sports previously identified the Packers as one of the top candidates to travel for the international game, with the Browns as another logical possibility.

The news comes days after Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst hinted Cleveland might be the selection, telling an official team media outlet that "we're playing in Brazil this year." The Browns did not officially announce this as an NFL-sanctioned decision.

The Browns haven't played overseas since 2017, so they're theoretically ripe for the opportunity. But their home stadium is scheduled to host a special concert days before a would-be Week 2 game, which means a Brazil trip would likely delay Cleveland's home opener until Week 3. The Packers didn't play abroad in 2023, either, clearing the way for a potential trip. On paper, they register as an intriguing matchup considering their hot finish to last season with young quarterback Jordan Love.